Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warmer start outside this morning with temperatures in the 50's as humidity and cloud cover increases. We're warming back up this week as temperatures hover in the low to mid 80's for afternoon highs the rest of the week with morning lows dropping into the low to mid 60's. We'll have a humid feel outside with more clouds as we stay mostly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Better storm chances return to the forecast with a low-end marginal severe threat by Thursday as a weakening cold front approaches the area. Storms with the cold front can produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Expect the unsettled, on and off storm chances with a warm and humid feel to last through Easter weekend.

