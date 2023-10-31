Watch Now
Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/31/2023)

Caribbean disturbance development chance (10/31/2023)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are no named systems in the Atlantic basin on this Tuesday, and none are expected to develop rapidly in the next couple of days.

A persistent moisture source in the Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela, has a ragged form, but forecast trends favor some development toward the end of this week. Projections keep it moving west as it can strengthen into a tropical depression. There are no long-term signals suggesting it would become a risk for the Gulf region, but, like any late-season tropical system, it will be monitored for any future changes.

