Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong upper-level winds are affecting several regions around the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean, which will prevent any rapid development of waves of moisture present for a few days. Western Atlantic systems will tend to move north but will struggle against those same upper winds to form into anything significant.

Another zone of unsettled weather, poorly organized east of the Lesser Antilles, can move west late this week, reaching the western Caribbean, where it can undergo some modest formation efforts. At this point, there are no signals that strongly suggest it becoming problematic, but trends related to the system will be analyzed in the coming days.