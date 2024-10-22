Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (10/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former hurricane Oscar dwindled into a leftover low-pressure disturbance moving northeast and away from the Bahamas. It will stay clear of the U.S. east coast.

There are no other disturbances present that give indications of near- or mid-range development. That will keep the tropical scene rather settled through the weekend.

Long-range signals for early November hint at a disturbance originating from the western Caribbean area of tropical moisture. There are no solid indications of the theoretical disturbance having an effect on the regional weather setup, though forecast trends will be monitored accordingly.

It's crucial to not give much weight to current long-range forecast model maps and "spaghetti tracks" floating around online which are notoriously highly erroneous at a far range. Refresh yourself with how to find reliable tropical forecast information online and on social media.