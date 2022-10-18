Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are currently no concerns about the development of tropical depressions or storms for several days around the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean. Areas of strong wind shear should prevent any batches of moisture scattered around the basin from forming into more-developed tropical systems this week.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 14:40:49-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.