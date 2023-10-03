Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Philippe will begin moving away from the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles over the next day or two, on a track over the open central North Atlantic waters. It is forecast to remain at tropical storm strength through the next five days.

No other areas of moisture present in the tropical Atlantic have intensification expectations.

Zones of moisture lingering near and south of Central America have a trend to gather and produce future disorganized systems on the Pacific and the southwestern Gulf side of the southern Mexican landscape about 10 days from now. While a bona fide tropical system forming from it can't be determined this early, we are in a part of the season where such activity can creep up. Time allows ample opportunity to monitor trends over the next week to see what, if anything, results from it.