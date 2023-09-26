Watch Now
Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/26/2023)

Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 16:15:30-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A system that's been moving west through the open waters of the tropical Atlantic continues to churn and present a high likelihood to become a tropical depression in a couple of days or less. The system is about 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to move in a west to west-northwest path for several days.

The next name to be used on the storm list this season is Rina.

No Gulf or western Caribbean systems are anticipated to develop in the upcoming several days.

