Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A system near the Cape Verde Islands will enter a development phase over the next few days. There are expectations for the system to become a tropical depression within seven days. Long-term tracking shows the system staying on a west-northwest path over the tropical Atlantic waters.

Closer to Florida, a zone of active upper winds over a stalled front will generate low pressure off the east side of the peninsula by Thursday. This is expected to move north through the weekend. The disturbance will bring a few more clouds and a chance for passing showers into the Suwannee River region, along with a gentle breeze, but no adverse storm conditions are forecast for the region. It can develop into a hybrid (subtropical) system through the end of the week, but it will maintain a north movement and won't cause additional storm concerns here.