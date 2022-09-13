Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/13/2022)

The main focus on disturbances Tuesday evening is in the eastern tropical Atlantic, where a couple of waves are steadily moving west-northwest. They aren't well formed right now, with areas of dryness impacting their ability to gather better form. Projections through the end of the week show the westernmost wave — with the highest long-term chance to become a tropical depression — maintaining its path in the direction of the Leeward Islands and the islands within the Greater Antilles.

The next system that gets to tropical storm strength will be named Fiona.

Moisture in the Gulf is not connected to a tropical low, but a stalled front will keep areas of rain and thunderstorms active and persistent in the eastern Gulf.