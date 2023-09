TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricanes Lee and Margot are present in the Atlantic waters. Neither will have an effect on our region's tropical pattern.

A system west of the Cape Verde Islands will move mainly northwest over the days that follow. There are reasonable expectations for the disturbance to become a tropical depression within a week. Its projected path doesn't suggest any threat to our area in the long-term.

The next name on this year's storm list is Nigel.