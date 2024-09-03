Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (09/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around the Atlantic tropical waters, there are three disorganized systems being monitored.

The one closest to the U.S. mainland is just south of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. The system is moving west through warm waters and light upper winds. A bit more organization is possible in the western Caribbean Sea later this week before going over the Yucatan Peninsula. More development is possible over the far southwestern Gulf this weekend or early next week.

The other disturbances are also ragged in their form. They are approaching a zone of faster upper-level winds, which will hinder strengthening efforts in the short- and medium-range outlooks.

There are no systems present that cause a threat to the northeastern Gulf and the Big Bend through the end of this week.