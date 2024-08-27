Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (08/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are no worries for us coming from the tropical Atlantic basin. Areas of scattered moisture are not in an environment that favors strengthening or organization, so we're looking fine through Labor Day and will avoid tropical hassles.

In the lower latitudes of the north Atlantic, a string of disturbances exists. Development in this region will be slow, but over the next week, signals point to a forming low-pressure center with eventual development opportunities this weekend or next week. It is distant and won't play a role in our patter through early next week, if at all.