Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few waves of moisture are scattered across the Atlantic basin waters. One of them is located in the southernmost section of the Caribbean Sea, just east of Nicaragua, set to move west over land in the next couple of days. Because of its movement through Central America, there won't be significant development of this disturbance. It is projected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later this week, where the warm waters there can support some strengthening and organization as it moves northwest. This feature won't play a role in the Big Bend's weather pattern this week.

Other systems remain positioned to move west from the African continent, but the air mass nearby is still considerably dry. That will hinder short-term development efforts.