Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/16/2022)

tropics check 2022 slate
abc 27 First to Know Weather
tropics check 2022 slate
tropics check 2022 slate
Gulf/Caribbean system formation chance (2pm 08/16/2022)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 15:56:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few waves of moisture are scattered across the Atlantic basin waters. One of them is located in the southernmost section of the Caribbean Sea, just east of Nicaragua, set to move west over land in the next couple of days. Because of its movement through Central America, there won't be significant development of this disturbance. It is projected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later this week, where the warm waters there can support some strengthening and organization as it moves northwest. This feature won't play a role in the Big Bend's weather pattern this week.

Other systems remain positioned to move west from the African continent, but the air mass nearby is still considerably dry. That will hinder short-term development efforts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.