Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (08/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A disturbance north of the South America coast Tuesday evening is not well-developed, but its moisture will continue to move to the west-northwest for the foreseeable future. Some development of this zone of moisture is possible through early next week, but all indications show it remaining well to the south of the northeast Gulf. There is no threat being expected from this for the north Florida/south Georgia region.

Additional waves coming off of Africa will be tracked, but nothing is showing immediate formation worries.