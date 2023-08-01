Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/01/2023)

The bulk of the tropical Atlantic basin waters continue to feature non-threatening areas of moisture across various parts of the waters. The only area that had a reasonable chance to develop is moving north over the open ocean, where it will run into a zone of increased upper-level winds that will disrupt its efforts to grow into a tropical depression. The chances for strengthening have been decreased based on National Hurricane Center analysis.

There are no other points of interest. We will monitor waters in the Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles more closely through August, as we are approaching the time of the hurricane season when systems tend to originate and grow in that region.