Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/26/2022)

Conditions are still rather settled across the waters of the tropical Atlantic, without major concerns for new development through the end of the month.

July is usually one of the calmer months of the six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season. So far, there have been two named storms this month, tropical storms Bonnie and Colin, short-lived storms before the Fourth of July. On a 30-year climatological average, the first Atlantic-basin hurricane of the season forms Aug. 11.

