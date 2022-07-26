Watch Now
Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/26/2022)

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 18:13:52-04
Conditions are still rather settled across the waters of the tropical Atlantic, without major concerns for new development through the end of the month.

July is usually one of the calmer months of the six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season. So far, there have been two named storms this month, tropical storms Bonnie and Colin, short-lived storms before the Fourth of July. On a 30-year climatological average, the first Atlantic-basin hurricane of the season forms Aug. 11.

