Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/25/2023)
A few disturbances are being monitored in the various parts of the Atlantic, with none of them causing immediate concern or impact to the local area:
- A system tracked for over a week is in the eastern Caribbean Sea, about to move into a zone of fast-moving upper-level air. It is also lacking moisture sufficient enough for development support, so the system is projected to further weaken and remain disorganized.
- A system south of the Cape Verde region in the eastern Atlantic has some long-term potential to develop, but it is nearly 3,000 miles from the U.S. east coast and there is ample time to monitor its evolution.
- A blob of moisture north of Hispaniola is forecast to move west in the general direction of the eastern Florida and Georgia coastlines. The disheveled system will have a temporary zone of weak upper winds and marginally warm waters, but the opportunity for strengthening is expected to be brief. Overall, the system can provide deep moisture to the Southeastern U.S. late this week, but significant effects from the system are not anticipated.