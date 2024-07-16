Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (07/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still in the midst of a settled tropical pattern where a broad stretch of dry and dusty air is draped over the Atlantic, influencing a downward trend in the strengthening efforts of various waves of moisture scattered around. Moisture sources will struggle to gather organizations in and near the dry air zone, and there is no expectation for development of tropical depressions at least through the rest of this week.