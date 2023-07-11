Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/11/2023)

The Gulf and western Caribbean remain void of any organized areas of unsettled weather, so there is no expectation for a tropical system to develop in these zones for several days.

A disturbance east of Bermuda will move east and encounter slightly warmer ocean waters where a little bit of strengthening can occur in the next 2 to 5 days. There's a medium chance for further intensification but all projections show this system remain in open waters and a good distance away from the U.S. East Coast.