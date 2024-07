TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A broad area of airborne dust combined with dry air draped over much of the Atlantic basin will hinder development efforts of any areas of moisture out there, so there's no expectation for tropical depressions to form for the rest of this week through the early part of next week.

A weak low off the coastline of Georgia will drift north to northeast, but there is no real chance for it to become a better-organized storm system.