TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are no anticipated developments of new tropical systems in the waters of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or Caribbean Sea this week. Along with zones of faster upper-level winds, dry air aloft will squelch most areas of moisture from forming into stronger low-pressure systems. The drier, dust-laden conditions are forecast to persist for several days to come.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 22:11:31-04
