Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (07/02/2024)

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 02, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Hurricane Beryl steadily goes west through the central Caribbean, a disturbance about 1,200 miles to its east in the open Atlantic waters has been struggling to keep its moisture and organization Tuesday. Indications show a continued battle against dry air in the proximity of the disturbance, along with a zone of faster upper-level winds. These factors are reducing the system's chances to re-strengthen over the next few days.

A disturbance even farther east is disorganized and currently not shown to have near-term tropical organization chances.

