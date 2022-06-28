Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/28/2022)

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is still not quite organized enough to be a full-fledged tropical storm Tuesday afternoon, but it is forecast to reach that level of development this week.

The system is moving west at 24 mph with peak winds of 40 mph.

The system will make contact with Trinidad and Tobago, along with the "ABC Islands" just north of the South American continent over the next 24 to 36 hours. It is then forecast to be a hurricane in the far southern Caribbean Sea before a forecast landfall in Central America this weekend.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Gulf tropical formation chance (4pm 06/27/2022)

A small Gulf system south of Louisiana has some potential to become a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm before moving inland over Texas later this week.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Atlantic tropical formation chance (4pm 06/27/2022)

Another moisture blob, located east of Potential Cyclone Two, maintains a limited chance for future strengthening in the open waters of the Tropical Atlantic.