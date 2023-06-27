Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/27/2023)

Various waves of moisture exist in the Atlantic basin, but none of them have a reasonable chance to become a better-formed tropical low through this week.

The remnants of the former Tropical Storm Cindy are over the Atlantic waters well north of Puerto Rico. Conditions are marginally supportive for some re-development, but regardless of what happens with it, it will stay quite distant from the U.S. eastern seaboard.

Another batch of moisture crossing through the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized and unlikely to build further in the next few days.