Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (06/18/2024)

Atlantic tropical disturbance formation chance (4pm 06/18/2024)
abc 27 first to know weather
Atlantic tropical disturbance formation chance (4pm 06/18/2024)<br/>
Atlantic tropical disturbance formation chance (4pm 06/18/2024)
Gulf tropical disturbance formation chance (4pm 06/18/2024)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 18, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from the system off the Mexican coast that can become a tropical storm, the general zone of tropical moisture in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean Sea is projected to develop another weak area of low pressure within the next seven days that has an opportunity to turn into a tropical disturbance over the weekend or early next week. Like the current system, signals show it staying on the western side of the Gulf region and not having direct effects on the Florida Big Bend area next week.

In the western Atlantic, east of the Bahamas, a string of moisture has a weak disturbance contained within it. It will move to the west and northwest over the next few days, with high pressure to its north guiding it path. The disturbance is forecast to stay on the weak side as it moves toward the Atlantic coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas this weekend. This also won't have any adverse effect on our local area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood