Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics check (06/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from the system off the Mexican coast that can become a tropical storm, the general zone of tropical moisture in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean Sea is projected to develop another weak area of low pressure within the next seven days that has an opportunity to turn into a tropical disturbance over the weekend or early next week. Like the current system, signals show it staying on the western side of the Gulf region and not having direct effects on the Florida Big Bend area next week.

In the western Atlantic, east of the Bahamas, a string of moisture has a weak disturbance contained within it. It will move to the west and northwest over the next few days, with high pressure to its north guiding it path. The disturbance is forecast to stay on the weak side as it moves toward the Atlantic coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas this weekend. This also won't have any adverse effect on our local area.