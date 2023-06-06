Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/06/2023)

No hassles are foreseen for the Gulf region over the next week as the reliable short- and long-range data do not show developing systems in nearby waters.

One area of minimal development lingers a few hundred miles west of the Iberian Peninsula in the northeastern side of the Atlantic. It does not factor into our own weather pattern or storm chances.

The early part of the hurricane season is when some long-range raw weather data (forecasting more than 10 days from now) can prematurely spin up systems in the western Caribbean and the Gulf, but the distant time frame is well beyond reasonable expectations for precise form, placement, and timing.