Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/06/2023)

Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 16:31:18-04
Atlantic basin disturbance formation chances (4pm 06/06/2023)

No hassles are foreseen for the Gulf region over the next week as the reliable short- and long-range data do not show developing systems in nearby waters.

One area of minimal development lingers a few hundred miles west of the Iberian Peninsula in the northeastern side of the Atlantic. It does not factor into our own weather pattern or storm chances.

The early part of the hurricane season is when some long-range raw weather data (forecasting more than 10 days from now) can prematurely spin up systems in the western Caribbean and the Gulf, but the distant time frame is well beyond reasonable expectations for precise form, placement, and timing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.