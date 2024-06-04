Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be no tropical systems developing in the waters around us for several days to come.

We're checking out trends in the data that gather moisture near the western Caribbean and the Yucatan Peninsula next week that can influence a higher chance for soaking rain in the Florida Peninsula in about eight to 10 days from now.

A reminder early in the season: Some long-range raw forecast data seen in the digital interwebs and social media universe can indicate a system trying to develop, but oftentimes, the freeze-frame or single-screen data lacks context and contrast with other forecast data sources that actually do not agree with what's being shared and shown.

First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.