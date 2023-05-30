Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (05/30/2023)

Two days before the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, a broad upper-level disturbance in the south-central Gulf of Mexico is stirring up cloudiness and producing areas of rain over the open waters. While the water temperatures below are just warm enough to support a development trend, upper winds are a little too brisk, connected to the high-level nature of the disturbance. The system will linger for a few days, moving slowly east toward the Florida peninsula, carrying a limited chance to develop into a better-organized disturbance.

Areas of rain will increase for the last half of this week in the peninsula. Locally speaking, a few occasions of showers and thunder can roll onshore in the Big Bend coastline and adjacent counties.

No extraordinary weather features are anticipated for the Big Bend and state line regions. There will be times of passing rain and thunder which can lead to rainfall accumulations of up to two inches south of Interstate 10 through Saturday.