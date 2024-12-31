Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/31/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After touching 80° in several neighborhoods today, the final evening of 2024 will feature a mainly clear sky and a gradual drop in temperatures into the mild 60s early on. There will be less wind and no rain chance for the hours leading into the stroke of midnight and the New Year of 2025. Readings at that time will be in the upper 50s with a further drop into the 40s before sunrise.

Cooler air flows in with ample sunshine and a few thin clouds passing through the sky occasionally. Highs Wednesday will be in the average low to mid 60s.

We'll have a series of cold fronts coming through our area over the next week or so. Each front will have a stronger push of colder air behind it. The next best chance for front-produced rain will be next Monday. The thunderstorm risk is minimal. But the air that follows will sustain the cold spell, keeping the 70s and 80s away for a while. We will be monitoring the chances for several freezing night next week, along with chances for hard freezes for some areas in the Deep South.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist