Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first few days of Kwanzaa — the African American cultural celebration — will be on the mild side here in the state line region, with considerable cloudiness but not much rain.

The upper-level flow will bring in more cloud cover from the Pacific, across the Gulf to where we are through Wednesday. Despite a northwest wind setup, there isn't much cool air to tap into. The expectation is for evening temperatures to fall into the lower 60s, and 50s will appear late at night. Morning lows will drop to around 50°. Watch for areas of patchy fog around sunrise.

Some peeks of sun are expected amid ongoing layers of clouds Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 60s to around 70°.

A few showers are possible in the Suwannee River region early Thursday as colder air connects to the area; highs will fall back into the 60s Thursday and 50s Friday, with chances for a couple of light-freeze mornings over the weekend to close out the year.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist