Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest round of colder air with a zone of high pressure over the Southeast will cause chilly evening readings to turn even colder overnight.

It's not unusual to have December nighttime temps in the 30s and around freezing, but these temperatures do run about 10 degrees below seasonal averages.

We'll wake up to lows in the upper 20s near and north of the state line to lower 30s in most of the Big Bend, with warmer readings right at the shoreline.

Highs Wednesday will climb into the upper side of the 50s to near 60° supported by ample sunshine mixed in with patchy thin clouds. Those clouds will stretch across more of the area for the latter part of the week, but breaks of sun will still shine through.

Unsettled weather returns gradually over the Christmas weekend, with warmer conditions Saturday (near 70° for highs) along with building cloudiness. A few showers approach western areas Christmas Eve, with scattered to numerous showers and a couple of thunderstorms possible on Christmas Day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist