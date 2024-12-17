Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Readings today have flirted with 80°, which means the evening will feel more like a late-summer or early fall evening instead of one week before Christmas Eve.

We'll have patchy clouds this evening with temps falling through the 70s. Some breaks of clear sky are forecast for the overnight period before low clouds and fog start developing before sunrise. Temps will level off in the upper 50s and lower 60s to begin your Wednesday school and work day.

Partial sunshine is expected for most of the daytime hours. Clouds will scatter and increase, with a few showers contained in them ahead of a modest cold front. We'll manage to get highs back into the upper half of the 70s and close to 80° particularly in the southeastern Big Bend. The thunderstorm risk is isolated at most.

An early Thursday front will cause temperatures to dip a little, but a stronger front Friday will send a renewed batch of cold air into the area for the pre-Christmas weekend. Highs then will be in the 50s to near 60° with evening temps in the 40s and morning lows in the lower 30s. It'll turn slightly warmer, but still near average, on Christmas Eve.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist