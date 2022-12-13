Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (12/13/2022)

After a few clear breaks, layers of clouds are covering the sky once again, and that'll be a trend that continues for the region tonight and Wednesday ahead of a potent cold front that will cause local rain and storm chances to spike. This evening, though, will feature limited rain opportunities even as the clouds gradually thicken. We'll have a mild feel to the air, with evening readings in the 60s and dipping into the 50s for morning lows. Southerly winds will increase throughout Wednesday as highs get into the low to mid 70s with limited sunshine. Ahead of the cold front, a few isolated showers and storms can develop and move inland, and can be locally severe. The main storm threat moves through in the early morning of Thursday with times of squally weather, strong wind gusts, and a couple of brief tornadoes. These can occur during normal sleeping hours, so having a few ways to get automated weather alerts is advised. The storms depart by early Thursday afternoon as cold air rushes in, with 30s and 40s for lows Friday and beyond.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist