Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper clouds will be a steady presence in the nighttime and daytime sky for another couple of days. While those clouds won't cause rain locally, they will keep the sky from being perfectly clear. A seasonably cool setup will be locked in for a few more days, as a zone of high pressure floats over the Tennessee Valley, directing a northeast wind pattern in our area and sustaining the tap of cooler air. Forecast readings this evening will fall into the 40s by 8:00 p.m., dropping into the lower 40s for morning lows. Highs Wednesday will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. The brisk feel will stretch into Thursday with partial clearing Friday. Over the weekend, another storm system will affect the region, starting off in the Gulf and flinging clouds and areas of rain northward. The storm risk remains low but changes in the forecast between now and then can introduce a chance for thunderstorms in some south and eastern sections.

