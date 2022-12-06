Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our warm and humid pattern will continue for the rest of this week, along with morning fog that can be widespread and dense. A fog advisory will be in effect for most local counties Wednesday morning for visibilities occasionally falling to less than one-quarter of a mile in the hours before and around sunrise. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s with all the moisture and low clouds in place. Sunshine will break through later in the morning; a west wind flow will support higher high temperatures in the afternoon; many areas will come close to to reach 80° for highs. This trend will repeat itself Thursday and Friday with highs near record levels in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Slight changes happen over the weekend with a cold front clipping the area, capable of causing more clouds and showers by Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist