Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest cold front will bring a wave of colder air back into the state line area, enough to trigger wintry attire that might need to be worn all day Wednesday. The evening mid and high cloud cover will come and go, with some breaks of clearer sky in between through the overnight period. Nighttime readings will fall into the 40s before 9:00, and morning lows by sunrise will drop toward the lower 40s. A wind-chill effect can be felt with winds up to 15 mph and feels-like values dipping into the low 30s. There will be more sunshine during the day with highs recovering to the mid 50s north to around 60° southeast. We'll have just enough of a clear break with lighter wind to get temps close to freezing Thursday morning with daytime highs returning to the 60s. Weekend rain is focusing on later Saturday through Sunday midday with times of rain and a chance for a couple of stronger thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist