First to Know Forecast: Turkey Day rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be areas of clouds this evening with a few spotty showers around state line counties. They won't be too heavy or last all that long, but the moisture staying around will contribute to a lack of a clearing trend and the development of fog in the Wednesday morning hours.

Evening temps will be in the 70s, dropping a few more degrees late into the 60s. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s inland to lower 60s elsewhere.

The front won't make a clean pass, so warmth and some mugginess will be felt for the midweek. As Thanksgiving Day preps are underway, we'll have afternoon temps peaking in the mid to upper 70s with a blend of clouds and sun, and a slim chance for a couple of brief showers.

For Turkey Day Thursday, the warm conditions won't just be in your kitchen. Morning temps start in the lower 60s and highs will touch 80° in several areas. A stronger cold front will be approaching later, producing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The front will allow another cold surge to reach us for the rest of the holiday weekend. We'll be monitoring for frost and freeze conditions in the mornings over the weekend and early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist