Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A river of atmospheric moisture is promoting passing cloudiness around the region, and with a source of moisture zipping nearby, a few isolated showers can scratch the coastline, Apalachee Bay, and the lower Suwannee counties, but local shower coverage will be limited and duration will be generally brief. The areas of clouds will keep nighttime temps relatively mild when compared to previous night. Evening temps will drop into the 60s and level off in the 50s for morning lows. A gradual clearing trend is foreseen for most areas, with greater amounts of sunshine likely for most inland areas Wednesday as temperatures climb to highs in the low to mid 70s, a little warmer than average. That warmer spell will stretch into most of the Thanksgiving weekend, with highs in the mid and upper 70s on Turkey Day Thursday with a partly cloudy sky, then clouds and some inland showers Friday. Saturday features a stronger cold front that can cause passing rain and thunder; the timing of this is still shifting a bit, but plan on watching the rain trends involving Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist