Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds have gathered around many of our neighborhoods this afternoon, and showers and rain are soon to follow.

The rain is expected to be consistent and steady, ranging between light and moderate activity, with a few occasional downpours and isolated thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected, a few rumbles and gusts can be experienced, particularly along coastal areas and north to I-10. Rain totals will be between one and three inches before the rain shield breaks and decreases before sunrise.

Overnight temps will be steady in the upper 60s.

Most rain will end from west to east, likely gone by mid-morning. Leftover clouds will break gradually through midday with an increasing northwest wind. Highs will get into the mid and upper 70s before we tap into the cooler air that will arrive on those winds.

Expect falling temps in the late-afternoon and beyond, reaching 40s for Thursday morning. Quite a bit of chill will stretch through the end of the week with abundant sunshine during the days. Highs will be stuck in the 60s. Some upper 30s are forecast for lows over the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist