Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/12/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The seemingly endless streak of warm, humid, un-autumnlike weather is set to end later this week. But for tonight, we endure another night of mugginess with areas of clouds and a couple of spotty showers, mainly affecting counties near Lake Seminole and southwestern Georgia. The showers will not be particularly hazardous or stormy.

Clouds linger through the night with readings that will be mainly in the 70s this evening, lowering to the 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

Sunshine will be occasional once again during the day, with patches of cloudiness and a slight chance for a few sprinkles. We have another shot at topping 80° for a high, with areas that get more sunlight able to push past the 80° threshold.

Thursday begins the transition to cooler and drier conditions, as a cold front swings from west to east through our region. It will generate thick cloud cover and times of showers and rain. Thunderstorm risk is in the isolated range, without expectations for severe weather.

A clearing trend will follow Friday morning and afternoon with a northerly flow allowing the drier and cooler conditions to enter and stick around for the whole weekend and into the first few days of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist