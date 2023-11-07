Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have a modest change in the pattern underway, driven by winds coming from the south and southwest, off the Gulf and Bay waters. This will bring up our moisture levels a bit through tonight and gradually over the rest of the week. The result will be increasing chances for morning fog (which should be patchy Wednesday) and a few more clouds to mix in with the daytime sun. Temperatures this evening will drop through the 70s and 60s, reaching the 50s overnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s. We get enough sun Wednesday for highs to return to the low to mid 80s. We'll stay on the warmer side for the next few afternoons as high pressure stayed locked over the Florida peninsula, but will slowly give way to a cold front that approaches the region over the weekend. There will be broader cloudiness by then along with a chance for occasional, spotty showers, accompanied by a cool-down.

