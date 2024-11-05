Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been incredibly warm (downright hot) this afternoon with temps flirting with the 90° mark. But as midweek approaches, so does a zone of deep moisture that will prevent a repeat of near-90° readings for the rest of the week.

Layers of clouds will increase through tonight and the morning, leading to a few showers around dawn. Nighttime temps will fall into the 70s and likely level off in the lower 70s overnight. These temps are closer to average highs for our area this time of year.

A contributing factor to the development of rain Wednesday is a slow-moving cold front that will pull up stationary in middle Georgia, providing a bit more lift and wringing out additional rain for our southern Georgia counties. Rain coverage will be scattered to numerous throughout the day, with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday has some of this moisture lingering around with ongoing scattered showers.

Tropical Storm Rafael — which will be a hurricane in the southern Gulf by Wednesday — won't have a direct impact on our weather situation. Indirect effects include the aforementioned moisture, choppier seas, and rip currents along the coast. Inland breezes will not be extraordinarily stronger.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist