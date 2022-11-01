Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in a pattern that supports cool mornings and warm afternoons, with occasional patchy cloudiness mixed in. Some of the thicker cloud cover for Wednesday can cause an ever-so-isolated shower risk, mainly for inland locations, but the timing of cloudiness will be variable, meaning there will be times of broader sunshine encountered. This evening will be generally clear with passing clouds overnight and lows in the 50s. Highs tomorrow will get back to the lower 80s. With the lack of a strong cold front anytime in the next seven days, our temp trends will be consistent and a few degrees above early November averages. Changes in the amounts of moisture and cloud cover will make the difference between lows in the 50s and some mornings only reaching the 60s, while highs will run in the range of 80° to 85° in most areas right through the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist