Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/31/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front has brought our daytime temperatures down a notch, and the breezes that we've been feeling since early this afternoon are set to force much colder air into the area tonight. For trick-or-treating and related Halloween evening activities, readings will start off mild but steadily get cooler, with 50s expected before midnight. Breezes will increase and winds can gust up to 30 mph late tonight as the cold flow pushes temps down into the 40s before sunrise. Wind-chill values will be in the low 30s though air temperatures won't be that low. The blustery feel will stretch into tomorrow afternoon as temps struggle to top out at 60° or so. Wednesday night presents less wind and a clear sky, leading to the coldest night of this series when we can be areas of frost develop. Chances for a brief light freeze are highest around US 82 counties in southern Georgia Thursday morning before temps start a warming trend for the rest of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist