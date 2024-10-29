Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Similar to last week, we are stuck in a slow-changing weather situation where a zone of high pressure to our northeast is guiding our east wind direction. That flow brings in a modest amount of moisture that supports some cloudiness late at night/early in the morning, and additional scattered afternoon clouds in the eastern half of our area, where a stray late-day shower can stream in from the First Coast region.

This evening will be mostly to entirely clear through midnight with readings falling into the 60s by then. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s west to low 60s east. A light breeze will prevent anything more than isolated fog patches.

Clouds will break and sunshine will emerge by mid-morning with temps warming into the 70s and reaching the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Each day for the rest of this week, including Halloween Thursday, will feature very similar conditions. A slot of slightly drier air can cause a little more cooling for Friday morning and support a clearer sky in the morning.

Weekend conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

The next best chance for a stronger cold front may not approach until the second week of November.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist