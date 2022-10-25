Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few isolated late-day showers are hugging the coastline of the western Big Bend, while a broader line of rain and thunderstorms in the central Gulf coast states will make steady eastward progress this evening and tonight. The storm line will be weakening as to reaches our western counties a little before midnight. Isolated cases of gusty winds are possible, along with occasional lightning and thunder, but additional severe-weather concerns or expectations are expected to be slim. About a quarter- to half-inch of rain can fall before sunrise, as a clearing trend ensues with the arrival of drier air Wednesday late-morning and beyond. Tonight's lows will drop into the low to mid 60s, and highs Wednesday will be around 80°. Thursday features plenty of sunshine with a cool morning and a seasonably mild afternoon. Clouds gather later Friday leading to times of reduced sunshine this weekend along with scattered showers by Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist