Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A sprawling zone of high pressure, centered over the coast of southern New England, has locked our region in a pattern of steady east-northeast wind flow and mild temperatures. Passing clouds from the warmer parts of the day will dissipate this evening, leaving areas of clear sky and just a couple of leftover cloud patches overnight. Evening readings will fall through the 70s and 60s late, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s in many neighborhoods. Sunshine will give way to scattered daytime clouds and a repeat of highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday. The only mention of isolated showers in this pattern will come from the east wind off the Atlantic, pushing a bit of moisture into the Suwannee River counties Thursday and Friday; however, no measurable rainfall is forecast for the entire region through the weekend as highs climb into the mid 80s for most areas. A push of colder air is about one week away from the state line region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist