Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in a repetitive daily weather pattern ruled by a high-pressure zone to our north and a steady push of northeast to east winds. Those winds provide Atlantic moisture supporting scattered afternoon clouds. Most of those will diminish through the evening, leaving areas of clear sky.

Evening temps will drop into the 70s and 60s late. Overnight lows will be around 60° with some mid to upper 50s in southwestern Georgia.

A drier influence continues Wednesday with the same weather features in place. Sunshine will be abundant and mixed with a few fair-weather clouds from the daytime warming trend. Highs will top out in the middle 80s in most areas.

It'll turn slightly drier (less atmospheric moisture) Thursday and Friday, leading to a modest dip in morning lows back into the mid to upper 50s, which is near late-October average. The air mass doesn't really have a cold-air connection, so afternoons through the weekend will get well into the 80s.

If you are seeking rain, there are small hints of a little increase in rain chances next week, but right now they don't appear to be huge or overwhelming. But at least it's something more than what we have now.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist