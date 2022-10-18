Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few thin clouds will pass across southern areas from time to time this evening and overnight, but it will be generally clear with the coldest conditions of the season so far settling into the region. A northwest breeze will still be noticed later tonight and early in the morning as temperatures steadily drop through the 50s and into the 40s. Eventual lows will reach the upper 30s in many inland areas with patchy frost possible. High pressure drapes itself across the northern Gulf area Wednesday, keeping a sunshiny, dry, and cool trend locked in place. Highs will be limited to the mid 60s to near 70°. Thursday morning provides the coldest readings since early spring with more areas of frost possible by sunrise. Temperatures will start a gradual rebound for the end of the week and the weekend under continued mostly clear sky. No major rain chances are coming for the next week, though high temps get back into the 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist