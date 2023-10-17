Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many areas experienced temperatures well into the 40s Tuesday morning, then the sunshine boosted temps back toward 70° by mid-afternoon. That's still about 10 degrees below mid-October averages for the region. The combination of a clear sky and near-calm wind conditions overnight will lead many areas to return to the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning. Another day filled with full sunshine is anticipated, and that will help get daytime temperatures back into the 70s, with eventual highs in the mid 70s being common in most neighborhoods. A few more clouds will blend in by Thursday afternoon as the source of cool air decreases, so we'll have a gradual warming trend that continues into the weekend. A weak cold front will introduce thicker clouds and passing showers Friday before drier air returns for the weekend. It will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with temps only slightly below average by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist